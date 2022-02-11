FIL Ltd Sells 68,186 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,186 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $28,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.