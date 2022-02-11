First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Nayda Rivera Sells 20,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:FBP opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

FBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

