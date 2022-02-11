First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCXXF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FCXXF remained flat at $$13.93 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

