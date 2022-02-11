First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires $118,050.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,607,000 after buying an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after buying an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after buying an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,468,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,147,000 after buying an additional 67,839 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

