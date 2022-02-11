First Foundation Advisors Invests $416,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 466.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

