First Foundation Advisors Purchases 450 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.