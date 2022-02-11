First Foundation Advisors Purchases 930 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Splunk were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.