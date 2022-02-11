First Foundation Advisors Reduces Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

