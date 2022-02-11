First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $229.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.37. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.