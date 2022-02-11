First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $53.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.14. 1,057,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

