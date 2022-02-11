First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $53.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.02.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
Shares of NYSE FR traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.14. 1,057,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
