First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Jerry L. Williams Sells 1,702 Shares of Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
INBK stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.71. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,875,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on INBK. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
First Internet Bancorp Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
