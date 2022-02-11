First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Jerry L. Williams Sells 1,702 Shares of Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

INBK stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.71. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,875,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INBK. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

