First Manhattan Co. Buys 150,000 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 600.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.42% of JOANN worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOAN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the third quarter valued at about $11,713,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 135.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get JOANN alerts:

Several analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. JOANN Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

JOANN Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.