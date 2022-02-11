First Manhattan Co. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.81 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

