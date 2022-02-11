First Manhattan Co. Sells 6,984 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Centennial Resource Development worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after buying an additional 1,749,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 81,126 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,837 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 5.68. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

