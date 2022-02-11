First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.37% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $329,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. 10,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,054. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

