First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $812,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNMC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,560. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

