First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3,731.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 156,422 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 176.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $576,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FKU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. 1,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $46.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

