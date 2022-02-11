FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FirstService by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after purchasing an additional 421,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,614 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,017,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FirstService by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after buying an additional 181,397 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSV traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.93. 8,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FirstService has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.