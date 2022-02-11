Fiserv, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.00. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.