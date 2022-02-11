Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $24.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of FSR opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.88. Fisker has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fisker by 64.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after buying an additional 441,851 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 2,184,600.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 218,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 218,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fisker by 212.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 309,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fisker by 395,776.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
