Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $24.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of FSR opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.88. Fisker has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fisker by 64.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after buying an additional 441,851 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 2,184,600.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 218,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 218,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fisker by 212.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 309,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fisker by 395,776.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

