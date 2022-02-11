Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,762,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flex stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Flex worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

