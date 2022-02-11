Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fluence Energy stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.