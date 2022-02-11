Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $39.40.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fluence Energy stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
