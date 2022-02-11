Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $14.64. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 13,616 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $106,061,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $13,061,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $545,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). Equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

