FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.94.

NYSE FMC opened at $117.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.14.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

