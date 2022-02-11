Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.15 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of FORR traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,052. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $998.62 million, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 162.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 126.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 179.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 25.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

