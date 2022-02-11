Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. TD Securities cut shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Veritas Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE FTS traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$59.03. 1,647,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,120. The stock has a market cap of C$27.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.75. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

