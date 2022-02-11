Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (FVIVU)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.