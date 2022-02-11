Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $979.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

