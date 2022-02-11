Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.40 million-$441.89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.99 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.57.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forward Air by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Forward Air by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

