Foxhaven Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,231 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems accounts for about 4.9% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 1.65% of Pegasystems worth $171,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -340.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

