Franklin Resources Inc. Has $45.74 Million Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.19% of Repay worth $45,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Repay by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Repay by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Repay by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.