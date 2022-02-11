Franklin Resources Inc. Has $48.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14,547.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,498 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $48,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $249.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.78 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

