Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649,016 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $49,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,172,000 after acquiring an additional 820,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

