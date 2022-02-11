Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 42,068 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,068 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.84% of Phreesia worth $57,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Phreesia by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

