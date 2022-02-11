Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 855,409 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,505,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.46% of Marqeta worth $55,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

MQ opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

