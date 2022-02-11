Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $51.58 Million Position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,826,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,575,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.19% of Wheels Up Experience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UP. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $18,058,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,205,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,158,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,363,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

UP opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

