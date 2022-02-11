Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($87.36) to €80.00 ($91.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Fraport stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

