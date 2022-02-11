Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($87.36) to €80.00 ($91.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Fraport stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

