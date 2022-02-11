Frederick J. Holzgrefe III Sells 3,924 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $280.15 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.02 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.41 and its 200 day moving average is $281.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

