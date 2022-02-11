Frederick J. Holzgrefe III Sells 3,924 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $280.15 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.02 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.41 and its 200 day moving average is $281.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
