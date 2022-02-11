Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Freedom had a return on equity of 101.94% and a net margin of 52.90%.

Shares of FRHC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 10,469.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Freedom by 836.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Freedom by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

