Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.53 million.Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.190 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FRSH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of FRSH traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.46. 1,952,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $7,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

