Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Freshworks stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.46. 1,952,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,855. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40.
In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.
