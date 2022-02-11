FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Shares Sold by Omni Partners US LLC

Omni Partners US LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC owned about 0.18% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HERA. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HERA opened at $9.74 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.