FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CAO Sells $78,622.20 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $78,622.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.