FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CAO Sells $78,622.20 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $78,622.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

