FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,416 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.34% of FTI Consulting worth $154,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $150.61 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.46. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

