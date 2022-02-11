Function X Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $252.78 million and $3.47 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,350.34 or 0.99894537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00065820 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00021904 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022749 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00398737 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

