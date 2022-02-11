Function X Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $252.78 million and $3.47 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,350.34 or 0.99894537 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00065820 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00021904 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002545 BTC.
  • Offshift (XFT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022749 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00398737 BTC.
  • Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.