FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Pfizer Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.50. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

PFE opened at $50.60 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

