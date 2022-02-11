FY2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.61).

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.81. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.