FY2022 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Decreased by Analyst

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Edison International in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.73.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

EIX stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

