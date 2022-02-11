FY2022 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $14.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.38. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2023 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.75.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $396.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $322.37 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40,967.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

