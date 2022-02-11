FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $18.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.31 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $228.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.54 and a 200 day moving average of $219.44. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.